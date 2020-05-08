Parallel Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 2,990.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 177.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 6,440.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNH stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.80.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Co Ltd will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

