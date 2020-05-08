Parallel Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 127.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CDK Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 492,144 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 317,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.55. CDK Global Inc has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDK Global from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

