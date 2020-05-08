Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 600.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 156,869 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NJR stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

