Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 621 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 817.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 161,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $44.33 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on IHG. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

