Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Price Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) rose 5.1% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $83.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Papa John’s Int’l traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $80.81, approximately 1,441,631 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 938,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.90.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PZZA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.79.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

