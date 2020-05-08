Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as low as $1.25. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 1,080 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Health Care Organization from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

