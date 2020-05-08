Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oyster Point Pharma from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oyster Point Pharma from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of Oyster Point Pharma stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $655.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.07.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at $700,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

