Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.