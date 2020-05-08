Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Lowered to $51.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of OC stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after acquiring an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,958,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,625,000 after acquiring an additional 539,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,267,000 after acquiring an additional 130,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 470.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

