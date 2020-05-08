Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Purchases 27,995 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.34.

JPM opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.70. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

