Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $4,551,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 616,426 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,284,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after acquiring an additional 593,172 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 186,976 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 417,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 185,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.