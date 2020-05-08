Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

QSR stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

