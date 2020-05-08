Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

OPRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

OPRT opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 million and a P/E ratio of 5.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.