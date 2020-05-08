Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSPN. BidaskClub cut shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Onespan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Onespan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OSPN stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. Onespan has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.56 million, a PE ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Onespan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onespan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onespan by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

