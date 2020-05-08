One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. Research analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.