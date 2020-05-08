ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other news, Director John William Gibson acquired 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.06). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

