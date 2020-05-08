Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.30. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 8,489,959 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 1,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 599,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 2,123.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94,535 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.