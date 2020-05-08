OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.25 and a beta of 0.72. OLYMPUS CORP/S has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLYMPUS CORP/S Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

