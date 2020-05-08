nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Shares Up 6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $17.98, 760,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,246,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Specifically, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,129,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,095 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

