Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVG. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVG opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

