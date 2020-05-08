Nu Skin Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,199 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,673% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

NYSE:NUS opened at $35.09 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

