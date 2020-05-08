NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. Equities analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

