Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 1.8%

Novacyt SA (LON:NCYT)’s share price was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 406.80 ($5.35) and last traded at GBX 417.50 ($5.49), approximately 384,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.59).

The stock has a market cap of $282.54 million and a P/E ratio of -15.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Novacyt Company Profile (LON:NCYT)

Novacyt SA develops and sells diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases. The company's diagnostic products are used in liquid based cytology, oncology, microbiology, haematology, and serology testing. It offers NovaPrep, a liquid based cytology solution that is utilized in the diagnosis of cervical cancer; and clinical laboratory testing services to clinicians, healthcare providers, and patients.

