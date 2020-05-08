Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NASDAQ:DKNG from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get NASDAQ:DKNG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $23.51 on Monday. NASDAQ:DKNG has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $26.85.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for NASDAQ:DKNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASDAQ:DKNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.