Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.71

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $8.00. Northeast Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

