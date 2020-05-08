Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 926.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOK. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

NOK opened at $3.55 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.