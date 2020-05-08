NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. NIC posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research upped their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NIC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NIC by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIC stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

