NewFocus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $37,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,119.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,927.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

