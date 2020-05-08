New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Stepan worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Stepan by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

SCL stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $105.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCL. CL King began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

In other news, VP David Kabbes bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.67 per share, with a total value of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $203,041.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

