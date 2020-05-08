New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 16,551 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

