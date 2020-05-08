New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,697 Shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.27% of Progress Software worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.10. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

