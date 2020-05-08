New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.54 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of SkyWest worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SkyWest by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in SkyWest by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in SkyWest by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other SkyWest news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,327,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.