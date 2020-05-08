New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

