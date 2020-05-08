Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Trading 5.3% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $112.87 and last traded at $108.94, approximately 1,919,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 818,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.48.

The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 17,687 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $1,757,910.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,884.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,869 shares of company stock worth $6,263,740 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,181,000 after purchasing an additional 52,052 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,217,000 after buying an additional 296,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after buying an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after buying an additional 199,705 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 330.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day moving average of $101.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

