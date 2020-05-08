Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $254.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.09.

Shares of EPAM opened at $227.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.30. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

