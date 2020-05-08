Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.78.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $46.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -39.34. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $2,321,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.