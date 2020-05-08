Naturgy Energy Group’s (EBRPY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EBRPY opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $22.01.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

