Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group cut Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

NTCO opened at $12.51 on Friday. Natura &Co has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

