National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $244.01

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $244.01 and traded as low as $164.01. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $170.94, with a volume of 24,104 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $640.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.01.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $235.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the first quarter valued at $767,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

