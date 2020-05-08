National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.94. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

