National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

