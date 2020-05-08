National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.72

National Australia Bank Ltd. (ASX:NAB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.72 and traded as low as $16.15. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 9,999,544 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$16.28 and a 200-day moving average of A$23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.25.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. National Australia Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.30%.

In related news, insider Simon McKeon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$16.12 ($11.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$161,190.00 ($114,319.15). Also, insider Kathryn Fagg bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$27.37 ($19.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,119.00 ($168,878.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,200 shares of company stock worth $455,904.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

