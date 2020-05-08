MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $303.74 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average of $280.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.