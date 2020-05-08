Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded to Hold at Wells Fargo & Co

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 3.29. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP E Ted Botner acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,375.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,871,000 after buying an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 48,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

