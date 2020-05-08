Mueller Water Products, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,406,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

