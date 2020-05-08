Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,725 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 824,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,532,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mplx by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,845,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after acquiring an additional 334,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 268,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

MPLX stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.97. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.35.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

