Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Stock Price Up 1%

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.46, approximately 43,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 187,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

