Morgan Stanley Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $50.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.00.

CHRW stock opened at $71.95 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 574,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,991.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

