Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 82.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,153,000 after purchasing an additional 684,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,311 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,436,000 after purchasing an additional 173,995 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.18.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.