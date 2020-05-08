Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.55. Minco Silver shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 14,709 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 52.75 and a quick ratio of 37.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

About Minco Silver (TSE:MSV)

Minco Silver Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mineral resource projects. Its principal properties include the Fuwan Silver project, which contains three exploration permits covering a total area of 125.74 square kilometers; and the Changkeng Gold project, which are located in Guangdong Province, the People's Republic of China.

